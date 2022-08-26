Are you an IIT aspirant curious about placements, faculty members, academics or campus culture at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)? Look no further than AskIITM.com, a portal which was launched by the alumni of IIT Madras for IIT aspirants so that they can get answers to all questions relating to IIT Madras.

- Is it true that IIT Madras is a hub for EV technology?

- What activities enabled IIT Madras to get NIRF rank #1 for 4 years in a row?

- Questions on hostel amenities and mess food, among others

These are a few of the many questions that you can find answers to. Aspirants have the option of looking at the existing questions or asking their own. To ask a question, you need to fill out an online form with your name, email ID, mobile number and your question.

The questions are answered within 48 hours by a team of alumni and student volunteers. The answers will be provided via email and or WhatsApp and additionally, will be visible to others via the website for their benefit.

"Aspirants go to social media to find information but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via AskIITM," shared Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, as stated in a press release.