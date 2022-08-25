A kind act by the family of a revered school teacher who died in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday, August 24, will give a fresh lease of life to seven persons.

G Gopikarani, 47, who was a teacher at RKD NSS School, Sasthamangalam, had won students' admiration and respect for her academic brilliance and motivational skills. She was serving as a community police officer under the Student Police Cadet Scheme of the Kerala Police. She was also associated with Hope, an organisation that gives free tuition for dropout children to continue their education.

The teacher was hospitalised following a stroke six days ago. After she was announced brain dead, her family gave consent for organ donation. The organs were harvested in a surgery on Wednesday night.

Her body will be kept at the RKD NSS School at 2.30 pm on Thursday, August 25, for the public to pay homage. The SPC will give a guard of honour there. The cremation will be held at Santhikavadam at 4.30 pm.

G Gopikarani is survived by husband K Praveenkumar (LBS, Thiruvananthapuram) and son Pran Praveen. Gopikarani's parents are known painter Chirayinkeezhu Sreekandan Nair and retired headmistress Girijakumari.