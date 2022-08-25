The results of Company Secretary Professional and Executive courses will be announced today, August 25, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Candidates should note that as far as timings go, the CS Professional results can be checked at 11 am while the Executive results will be available at 2 pm, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. It is via the institute's website, icsi.edu, that the results will be available for the candidates to check.

ICSI had earlier mentioned that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme will be uploaded and there will be no physical copies that will be sent to candidates.

As far as Professional course students are concerned, result-cum-marks statement for the Professional Programme examination will be sent to the registered address of the candidates after the results are announced. And if, within 30 days of the announcement of results, the candidates don't receive the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement, they can reach out to the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

There are two websites via which the results can be checked: icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.