The Sheshadripuram police have busted a fake educational certificate racket and arrested two men. The accused used to sell fake degree certificates and mark sheets to those candidates who desired to go to abroad for work.

The accused are Ayub Pasha (52), a resident of Bengaluru, and Khalleelullah Baig (52) of Chikkaballapura, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Police informed that Pasha was arrested based on a credible tip-off that he was coming to Sirur Park in Sheshadripuram to sell fake degree certificates to a candidate. Based on Pasha's statement, Baig was arrested in Chikkaballapura. While Pasha coordinated with the 'customers', Baig created the fake documents.

"Investigation revealed that the accused were friends for many years and had started the illegal trade about three years back. They charged Rs 1-2 lakh from each buyer based on the degree they wanted and created the fake certificates. Most of those who received certificates from the accused wanted to go work in countries like Saudi Arabia and Dubai," the police said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The police have seized several fake graduation certificates and mark sheets on which names of different persons were found. "A printing machine and a laptop used for creating fake certificates were seized. We are probing to know how many youths have received fake documents from the two," the police added.