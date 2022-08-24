A new glossary has been issued by the Tamil Nadu government as to how persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community should be addressed/described. This step was taken based on the suggestions of the Madras High Court, as stated in a report by PTI. On Tuesday, August 23, the Additional Advocate-General (AAG) informed Justice N Ananth Venkatesh, a judge of the. Madras High Court, that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department a few days prior, on August 20.

Additionally, he furnished a copy of the same to the judge and submitted that by virtue of the publication of the glossary in the official gazette, the terms mentioned in it would have statutory backing and whenever the LGBTQIA+ community is to be addressed by any forum, it is mandatory to describe them only by using the terms that have been mentioned in the gazette.

The AAG said that, by following this, an attempt is being made to address persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community with more dignity and respect. Furthermore, the judge recorded the AAG's submission and stressed that all concerned, including visual and print media, must take note of the notification and must address the people belonging to this community by using only the notified terms, wherever required.

In regards to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, the judge was told that the draft rules had been received from the Director of Social Welfare and it requires scrutiny and compliance of the Central Act, 2019. Additionally, approval of the law department is necessary before the circulation of the same to the Chief Minister. Therefore, the judge requested to give six months to finalise the rules and to notify the same.

Moreover, the judge was also informed that for the Transgender Policy, instructions had been issued to the Transgender Welfare Board secretary to prepare the exclusive policy for such persons, in consultation with stakeholders concerned, including officials of the State Planning Commission.

Although to come up with the final policy, six months time was given, the judge opines that six months to finalise the policy and the rules there under is unacceptable. It is observed that priority is not being given to this issue, he adds. This process has been going on for more than a year and it is not known as to why six months' time is sought, the judge wondered.

Further, the judge highlighted that the community people are being sidelined from mainstream society for a long time and now, it is high time to give top priority to implementing the policy and rules. If the government is really serious about the upliftment of persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, then some urgency must be shown to finalise the policy and the rules, the judge added.

Stating that the court expects the government to appreciate the concern shown by it, the judge granted time till September 2, when the matter will be taken up again.