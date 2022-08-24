A first-year BTech student of IIIT Basara, Suresh Rathod, died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday, August 23. In the absence of a suicide note, the police are trying to ascertain the reason why the youngster took the extreme step, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



As per the police, it was via a window that a few students took note that Rathod, a native of Dichpally, was hanging from the ceiling. They forced open the door and while other students called for an ambulance. The 19-year-old student was rushed to the Nirmal government hospital where doctors confirmed his death.



Students unions speak up

The student unions blamed the administration for the student's death and it was their allegation that even after an hour of being informed, the administration failed to respond while there was no ambulance available on campus at the time. They said that they were forced to summon an ambulance, losing precious time in the process.



The students claimed that the ambulance reached an hour late and Suresh Rathod was shifted to Bhainsa since no doctor was available at the Nirmal hospital to treat him.



Soon after, students began gathering in front of the campus and staged a protest against the varsity management. They blocked the road and when the police tried to get them to call off the road blockade, they attacked a police vehicle, smashing its windscreen. They later shifted their protest to inside the campus premises.



IIIT-Basara Director P Satish Kumar tried to convince the students to call off their protest.



Family members raise doubts

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased visited the Nirmal hospital and complained that the body was shifted to the hospital without informing them. They also raised doubts about Rathod taking the extreme step since there was no apparent reason for him to do so.



Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders visited the hospital and extended support to Rathod’s family. Hearing the news, BJP Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao described the suicide as ‘government murder’ and demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.



Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nirmal SP Ch Praveen Kumar said that a case has been filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rathod’s parents. “We have seized his mobile phone and are trying to ascertain the reason behind his suicide. We can reveal further details only after getting the postmortem examination report,” the SP said.