On August 23, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), School and Mass Education department in Odisha issued a notification which stated that the quarterly assessment system introduced for a fair evaluation of student's performance in the exams at Plus II level during COVID-19 will continue in the new (2022-23) academic session, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the CHSE officials said, three quarter-end exams of both first year and second year (Class XI and XII) will be conducted by the Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) at their level. And, the Class XI year-end exam will also be conducted by the respective HSSs, while the Annual Plus II exams for Class XII will be conducted by the Council as usual based on the final year syllabus, the officials added.

As per a report by TNIE, the theory paper of each quarter-end exam will carry 20 marks and will be timed for 45 minutes. The practical exam which will be for 10 marks, will be conducted during one of the practical/project classes.

When will be exams be held?

Class XII first quarter-end exam will be conducted in the second or third week of September, while the second will be held in the second or third week of November. And, the third quarter-end exam will be held in the first week of January after which the Council will notify the dates for the annual Plus II final year exams.

Briefing about the pattern of the theory paper, the TNIE report stated that the theory paper consists of six very short questions (all compulsory) carrying 1 mark each; three short questions, to be answered from four given questions, carrying 2 marks each; and two questions, to be answered from three questions, carrying 4 marks each.

Further, talking about the quarterly assessment tests and year-end exam dates for Class XI, the officials said the dates will be announced by the Council at a later stage as the admission process is yet to be completed.

Moreover, they said that the Class XI year-end exam is to be conducted at the college level, and the marks will be preserved in a format and uploaded to the CHSE database.