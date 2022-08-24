In an effort to interact with college students and provide career guidance, Collector D Mohan conducted an interactive Coffee With Collector session in Villupuram on Monday, August 22. He also promised a civil service coaching centre with state-of-art infrastructure at the Arignar Anna Government Arts College within a few weeks, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



Over 100 students participated in the three-hour session and voiced ambitions of becoming civil servants and government officers. The students, all from varying economic backgrounds, expressed grievances that hinder their path to achieving their dreams.



After listening to over 50 grievances, the Collector responded: "Students should focus on their education and never compromise on it for their family's economic situations. It may be hard at present to cope with the condition but once you receive a degree, the scope of being employed will rise. So does dignity in the family and society." He informed students about how to prepare for competitive examinations.



Namma Ooru Super campaign

It may be recalled that District Collectors of Villupuram and Kallakurichi launched the Namma Ooru Super campaign, and demonstrated the collection and separation of waste from the town on Sunday, August 21. The drive will continue till October 2.



Notably, it was a visit by the Higher Education Minister that sparked off this campaign. "The higher education minister visited the village yesterday, noticed a dump on either side of the road and ordered immediate clean-up," informed Mohan D on Sunday.