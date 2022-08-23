As heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, several districts were prompted to declare holidays for schools. Schools remained such for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, August 24.

Kota, Jhalawar and Tonk were the three districts in which holidays were announced. In the Baran district of Kota division, orders were issued to keep all the schools shut for two days on August 24 and 25. Meanwhile, a two-day holiday was declared on August 23 in Jhalawar. And August 24 was a holiday for schools in the Tonk district, as per an IANS report.

Both private and government schools were shut in these places. The officials from the Meteorological department declared heavy rainfall for many areas in the state, leading to the development of flood-like situations. And rescue teams are working to bring the affected people to safety.

The teams took hundreds of people out of the danger-prone areas and shifted them to safer places. Food packets were also delivered to the affected people. There has been an outcry due to rain in the Hadoti division of Kota district on Monday, August 23, as per IANS.

Meanwhile, rain has wreaked havoc in the Tonk district as well. The inflow of water into the Bisalpur dam has intensified and the water level of the dam has reached 313.57 RL meters, when its total filling capacity is 315.50 RL metres, posing a threat. Drinking water is supplied from this dam to Ajmer and Tonk and the capital Jaipur.