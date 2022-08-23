The high-level committee, constituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu to frame the new State Education Policy, has extended the deadline to submit suggestions and feedback by one month, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The panel, which was constituted in June, had invited suggestions from public, not-for-profit organisations, educationists, teachers, students, parents, and private educational institutions.

Initially, September 15 was set as the deadline. Following requests from various quarters, the panel on Monday, August 22, extended the deadline till October 15.

The suggestions can either be mailed to stateeducationpolicy@gmail.com or sent via post to Centre for Excellence building, Anna University. Besides this, public hearings regarding the matter will be held across the State between September 20 and October third week. These meetings will be held at the respective district collectorates in Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchy, said an official release.

It was decided back in July that the expert committee formed by the State government to chalk out State Education Policy (SEP) will seek the opinion of the public and other stakeholders.

"For a holistic policy, we need to know the opinion of the public and the stakeholders," said a member of the expert committee.

It may be recalled that the expert committee had also decided to conduct public hearings on the topic. A notification in this regard was expected to be issued soon.