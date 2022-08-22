Rains continue to wreak havoc for the third day in Madhya Pradesh (MP). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for August 22, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in MP. As a result, schools in some districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, remain closed, an official informed.

As stated in a report by PTI, the officials informed that on Monday, August 22, heavy rains pounded Bhopal and adjoining areas. Schools in some districts remained closed on Monday due to torrential rains.

The weather forecast had prompted the authorities to issue orders on Sunday evening for the closure of schools. In the 24-hour period till 8:30 am on Monday, Bhopal received 190.5 mm rainfall, followed by Guna (174.9 mm), Sagar (173.9 mm), Raisen (162 mm) and Jabalpur (160 mm), an IMD official said.

Moreover, the IMD advised people to avoid travelling due to the rains. Also, there was less vehicular traffic due to poor visibility on many roads, especially in western MP. Additionally, many rivers, drains and other water bodies were over flooded while the gates of many dams were opened to release water. Few reports stated that few low-lying areas of the state were water logged.

Having said that, what were the other difficulties due to rain? Trees were uprooted along roadsides in Bhopal, with power disruptions and traffic in many areas. Also, Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel were seen clearing the roads of trees and branches fallen on the pathways.

A senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal Office, Ved Prakash Singh, said, "A depression was lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar. Hence, very heavy rains are likely to continue in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Gwalior divisions till tonight," as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, Singh added that the depression may move westwards (towards Guna in MP and Rajasthan). As a result, Indore and Ujjain divisions are also expected to get moderate to heavy rains by night when the depression over central MP moves westwards.

Informing that the rains are expected to reduce from Tuesday, Singh said that although monsoon showers have abated in eastern MP, almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours.