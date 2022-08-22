The Karnataka High Court took up the petition of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 repeaters again today, August 22.

Advocate Shathabish Shivanna, the counsel for one of the five petitions which were filed by the students, informed via a communique that the matter was taken up by the High Court at 2.30 pm and Senior Counsel AS Ponnanna and DR Ravishankar appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

All points of the law as well as facts were debated for over two hours. "All possible arguments in support of the repeater batch was advanced and clarified to the best of our ability," said the statement.

The objections filed by the State government were categorically rejected and denied. Furthermore, Director of Karnataka Examination Authority, Ramya S, was called upon to clarify the intention behind the impugned note of July 30, 2022.

Once all the factors above were taken on record, the Judge reserved the matter for final disposal. "The interim arrangement of not proceeding with counselling is extended till then," said the statement.