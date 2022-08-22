Calling all Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 qualified candidates! The admit cards for JEE Advanced will be released tomorrow, August 23. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, which is going to conduct the exam, will release the admit cards on the website jeeadv.ac.in.

Those candidates who cleared the JEE Main exam are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon — and have two papers. While Paper 1 is conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 is from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. The exam question papers will be in both English and Hindi. Additionally, candidates have the option to switch between languages anytime during the exam.



Candidates can download the admit cards with their registration number, date of birth and mobile number. The JEE Advanced admit cards 2022 can be downloaded until August 28 up to 2:30 pm.

Steps to download the admit card:

1. Browse the official JEE Advanced site https://jeeadv.nic.in.

2. Select the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 option.

3. Enter the required credentials like application number, date of birth and password.

4. Click on Submit.

5. New tab opens, displaying your admit card.

6. Re-check all your details and download the admit card for future use.

The JEE Advanced response sheets will be out on September 1, 2022, at 10 am and the provisional answer key will be out on September 3, 2022, at 10 am.