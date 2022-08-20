Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the government would initiate steps to send back students pursuing medicine in Ukraine to continue their education.

The Minister went on to add that steps were being taken to accommodate students, who were evacuated after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, in colleges where a similar curriculum was taught.

The Minister said that he will take up the matter with the Union Health Minister whom he will be meeting soon in New Delhi.

Interacting with reporters after inspecting the Government Homeopathic Medical College at Tirumangalam in Madurai, he said that the students who have reached Tamil Nadu from Ukraine have already made representations to Chief Minister MK Stalin and that he was following up on the matter.

Thousands of students from across Tamil Nadu were studying medicine at several medical colleges in Ukraine.

Indian students from Ukraine medical universities were brought back to the country because of the ongoing war and have been stranded here ever since. They are worried about their academic future and have been demanding that they be accommodated in Indian medical colleges so that they can complete their medical education and training.

Students had protested for five days in Delhi where they sat on a hunger strike as well. Though the NMC has stated that it has been trying to devise methods to help these students, more than six months have elapsed and no such provisions have been chalked out.