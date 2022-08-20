The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the result date for the Class XII Supplementary exams. The results will be declared on Monday, August 22. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website https://dge.tn.gov.in.



It must be noted that the results will be announced from 2 pm onwards, and the result link will be activated thereafter. Candidates can also download their mark sheets from the official website.



Candidates require their registration number and date of birth to check the results. Here are the steps to follow:



1. Visit the official website



2. Find the Class XII supplementary result link and click on it



3. Enter the required credentials



4. Click on the ‘Get marks’ tab



5. The result will be displayed on the screen



6. Download and print as required for future references



The Supplementary exam is meant for those students who could not clear the Class XII public exams in the first attempt. It is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Board of Higher Secondary Education. This year, it was held from July 25 and continued till the month of August. The exams were conducted for all three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce.



The regular Class XII exams were held from May 5 onwards, and the practical exams were held before that.