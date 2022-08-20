Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association (TNPGA) has urged the School Education Department of Tamil Nadu to take steps to conduct the NEET coaching classes for Class XII students earlier in order to prepare them for the NEET next year.



TNPGA district President N Tamil Selvan, told The New Indian Express, "During the COVID-19 period, the School Education Department did not provide proper NEET coaching classes to students through teachers. Students were forced to prepare for NEET using materials only."



"So, only a few students were eligible to join the undergraduate medical courses in medical colleges. Without proper guidance, many students did not appear for the examination in many districts due to fear. For instance, as many as 372 students applied for NEET on 2021. But only 242 students applied this year," he pointed out.



"To avoid this, officers should take immediate steps to conduct NEET coaching classes for students every week. Only then, students can prepare for the exam without last-minute tension," he urged.



A graduate teacher, T Arulanandham, told TNIE, "Previous NEET coaching classes for the government school students were not useful as some teachers handled coaching classes in a lethargic manner. Students had to skip classes."



"Officers should regulate NEET coaching classes uniformly across the state and NEET materials should be provided to students to prepare for NEET," he said.



He said that teachers should spread awareness about NEET to Class XII students. When asked about it, an educational officer in the Coimbatore district, told TNIE, "We don't know about other districts' status with regards to NEET. We started to provide NEET coaching classes to Class XI last year. Now, these classes have been extended to 100 students who are studying in Class XII presently in the district, with private support."