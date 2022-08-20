Refuting allegations that he denied meeting first-year MBBS students of Telangana about their claims that the question paper was not set as per the National Medical Council (NMC) norms, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Dr B Karunakar Reddy informed that, "Only parents came to meet me."

The first-year MBBS students started protesting on Friday, August 19 seeking a re-exam as they scored very poor marks in the exam, and many of them failed because of the tough question paper and evaluation.

Commenting on this, the VC said, "If there was any problem with the question paper, students should report it to the University on the exam day and not after the results are declared."

Further, giving details about the parents meeting him, he said, "I was informed by the officials of the Health Minister that parents will try to meet me. Later, on Wednesday (August 17), they did come."

Briefing about what parents asked, the VC said, "Parents said they wanted re-exam as students couldn't prepare well due to COVID-19 and couldn't understand the course due to online classes."

Moreover, the VC informed EdexLive that, "Parents demanded to reduce the pass percentage or increase the grace marks." To which the VC said, "It is not in my purview. Only NMC has to decide."

The VC further added that the question paper was checked by the concerned subject head individually earlier and even, "On the exam day, every professor moderated the paper."