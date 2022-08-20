The Madras High Court has cracked down on schools in Tamil Nadu's Salem district that are functioning without proper recognition. The High Court, on August 20, directed concerned authorities to take action against such schools.

The judge passed this order while listening to a petition filed by one such school that allegedly lacks recognition and has also not been given the approval of the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). The school had filed a petition challenging an earlier order of the state's Primary Education Department, as per a report by PTI.

It was on August 2 that the Primary Education Department had ordered the school in question (a private school) to transfer its students to another nearby institution because it did not have the recognition and approval. The school, represented by the school's founder and correspondent C Kuppusamy, filed a petition against this.

The petitioner alleged that he had been applying for approval since 2011 but his applications were rejected by the concerned authorities without any reason. He had mentioned in his petition that there were other schools in Salem that were functioning without recognition.

The case was heard by Justice Abdul Quddhose, who said that if it is brought to the notice of the respondents (the concerned department authorities) that schools were being run without recognition and without the DTCP's approval in the Salem district, the respondents have to initiate legal action against those schools also, as was done for the petitioner-school, as per PTI.