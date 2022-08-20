Repeater students who appeared for KCET expressed their despair and discouragement on social media, and complained about the attitude of the authorities with regard to selection for professional courses.

Two of the students, Praveen Jadhav and Anusha Thabbannavar of Vijayapura, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking his intervention to sort out the matter expeditiously. Exceprts from the letter:

"Dear Prime Minister Modiji, We are a group of students numbering about 24,000 who wrote the KCET examination a couple of months ago. It is extremely painful to note that we have been denied a fair opportunity to be evaluated in KCET. The reason is because they have not considered the PUC Board marks allotted to us in the second year PU final exams because we passed during Covid times, and since the examination was not held, they allotted grace marks to us. This is a serious lapse affecting the lives of 24,000 students and their families.

We would request your kind self to intervene and ensure that justice is served... in contrast, the other students received the benefit of their marks of final exams PUC. Director Ramya, IAS, claimed that since the marks allotted to us are grace marks, they shall not be considered. Thereby she was trying to pass off their incompetence and profession inability to hold exams and fairly evaluate us on our heads..."