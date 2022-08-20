The fifth phase of the Common Universities Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) begins tomorrow, August 21. The exam will be held till August 23, 2022. The hall tickets for the Phase 5 exam have already been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 18. Candidates who have not yet downloaded the same, can do so from the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates need to enter details including their application number and date of birth to access their admit cards. "A total of 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 5. Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022," the official NTA notice reads.



The notice also states that the emails regarding technical glitches are "being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. The requests, if found feasible, the candidates will be appearing in Phase 6."

Now, for the candidates who will be appearing for CUET Phase 5 tomorrow, here are the 5 most important last-minute instructions and guidelines:

1. The students are advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts in order to complete the security checks in a hassle-free manner.

2. Carrying the hall tickets is a must to the exam centre. The hall ticket also functions as a COVID-19 pass. Along with the admit card, a valid government-issued ID proof must also be carried by the candidate.

3. All COVID-19 protocols must be strictly followed by the candidates, which include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and carrying a sanitiser.

4. Personal belongings and electronic devices like mobiles and laptops are strictly prohibited at the exam centres.

5. The PwD candidates must carry their PwD certificates.