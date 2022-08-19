The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 Counselling schedule has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Candidates who have applied for admission can download this schedule from the official website tneaonline.org.

Candidates are informed that the released schedule is meant for Special Reservation Counselling, General Academic Counselling and General Vocational Counselling. As per the dates, for the Special Reservation category, the choice-filling process begins from August 20, for General Special Reservation, the process starts from August 21, and for General Academic and Vocational categories, the choice-filling will begin from August 25.

The General Academic Counselling will be held in five rounds, and it will last till October 23. However, there will only be one round for Vocational and Special Reservation Counselling. The tentative allotment list will be released on August 28, before 10 am. The confirmed tentative list will be released between August 28 and August 29. The joining date for accepted candidates falls between August 30 and September 7.

Candidates must note that the rank cards for TNEA 2022 have already been released, and can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates need to log in using their username and password to check their rank. DoTE has also published a PDF file on the website which lists out all the eligible candidates with their ranks.