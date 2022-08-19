The CBI has arrived and is welcome: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education, took to Twitter to post this as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places.



"We are hard core honest and are shaping the future of lakhs of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country could not become the number one," Sisodia said, as stated in a report by PTI.



In a series of posts on Twitter, he said they will extend full cooperation in the probe so the truth emerges soon.



"Till now, there have been many cases against me but nothing came out. Nothing will come out in this also. My work for good education in this country cannot be stopped," he asserted.



CM speaks up

"The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish," said the Cheif Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.



"CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also," Kejriwal tweeted. During an online briefing, Kejriwal also called Sisodia the best education minister.



Besides the home of the Aam Aadmi Party leader, the probe agency also searched the residence of IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.



Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.



He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.