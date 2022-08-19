Aspiring cricketers from Mizoram take note! The government's Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) have come together to initiate the Grassroot Cricket School. This joint venture was launched across 10 schools in Aizawl on Thursday, August 18.

The programme seeks to train selected students in cricket and help them become well versed in the game, but without neglecting their academics. As many as 50 students, including 10 girls, will be given training under this initiative.

The programme has already been a hit among the students, as mentioned in a report by PTI. Addressing a ceremony held in Aizawl regarding this venture, state Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said that the programme would benefit the students and he hoped that many Mizo youths will enter mainstream cricket and become national-level players in the next ten years.

Sports Minister Robert Romawia also attended the event. While all training and equipment costs will be borne by the CAM, other requirements and needs will be met by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, stated the PTI report.

The officials informed that under the programme, the selected students will be sometimes taken for an exposure tour to other states, while steps will be taken to send talented and promising students to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The venture came into fruition after Samagra Shiksha, Mizoram and the CAM signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2022, to start Grassroot Cricket School in government schools to promote cricket in the state.