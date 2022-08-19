Defending his order that stalls the appointment of Priya Varghese as an Assistant Professor at Kannur University, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan alleged that the varsity's move to appoint a party leader's wife as a professor was "political" and appeared to be a case of "favouritism and nepotism". Governor Khan is the Chancellor of the university.

"It appears that violation of the law has become the norm," Khan told reporters, reacting to a query. "The process of appointment appears to be a case of favouritism and nepotism. A person who is not qualified to be appointed as an assistant professor, prima facie, is being appointed because she is the spouse of the Secretary to the Chief Minister. This is political. There is absolutely no doubt," he stated, as per a PTI report.

The Governor also hit back at the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, who had stated that he would approach the Kerala High Court and challenge Khan's order. He slammed the VC's move, calling it an act of insubordination and indiscipline.

The appointment of Varghese as an Assistant Professor in the Malayalam Department was cleared by Kannur University in June. This triggered a political row as an RTI enquiry into the appointment process revealed that she had the lowest research score but the highest interview marks and she was declared first in the selection process.

Supporting the Governor's action to stay the proposed appointment, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, VD Satheesan said that Khan had used his power to prevent Kannur University's attempt to make an illegal appointment.