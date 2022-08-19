Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong has advised the Indian students from Chinese medical universities to follow updates put out by the Chinese Embassy. He emphasised that the students waiting to resume their studies in China should track the Embassy updates for details.

Weidong recently assured that the first batch of Indian students, who were stuck in India due to COVID-19 visa restrictions, would be called back to China very soon to resume their studies. He had also stated that the respective departments of both countries were working towards it. On August 19, Friday, the official spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India confirmed the news and thanked the Indian students for their patience throughout, as per a report by ANI.



"Dear all international #students, thank you for your patience & being with me together to wait for the official announcement of the new study #visa policy. Finally, good news coming. Suggest you follow up closely with the embassy update for more details. #Chinawelcomes you & Best Wishes!," spokesperson Ji Rong tweeted.

It was on August 13 that Weidong said, "Thousands of Indian students who had come back from China after the outbreak of COVID-19 may now soon get a chance to resume their education as the first batch comprising many such youngsters could soon leave for the neighbouring country."

"China welcomes Indian students. The first batch of Indian students to resume studies in China in the near future. Concerned departments of both countries are working together," he had added, as per ANI.

In July, China stated that it had made progress in facilitating the return of Indian students and was working in tandem with relevant departments to see that the first batch of Indian students can come back to study in China at the earliest.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also stressed the need for expediting the process of return of Indian students to China to attend classes at an early date.

Jaishankar met with Wang Yi on March 25 in order to facilitate the return of Indian students. The Indian students are unable to resume their medical classes and training in China due to COVID-induced visa restrictions imposed by China.