While the debate over Hijab in schools is yet to settle down, Education Minister BC Nagesh has given a green signal for the Ganesha festival and termed it as non-religious. He informed that it is an act of bringing society together and is being held in schools even before the Independence, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



Following his remarks, Wakf Board Chairman Shafi Saadi has pitched for permission for Eid Milan, Friday Namaz and also activities related to the Christian community.



Nagesh has earlier stated that educational institutions that previously held Ganesha festivals are free to do so and at the same time said no other religious activities will be allowed. The Minister also flatly denied the Wakf Boards' request to allow Namaz or other religious activities.



Defending the claims, Shafi Saadi from Wakf Board said, on the lines of the Ganesha festival, permission for Eid Milad and festivals of Christians should be allowed in schools. He also pitched for separate rooms for Friday Namaz for Muslim students.



"I had approached the CM and the Education Minister. Schools and colleges have children from all religions. All should be aware of each other's religious festivals. Misconceptions about other religious festivals will be ironed out. If Namaz is allowed, Hindu children will know about the Muslim faith and similarly, if the Ganesha festival is held, Muslim children will know about the Hindu festival. It will lead to better understanding. If anyone attempts to poison their minds, they will question them back. This is my opinion." said Saadi.