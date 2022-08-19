Andhra Pradesh's Director of Technical Education Department Chadalawada Nagarani informed that a message will be sent directly to the students in the form of SMS on August 20 regarding the allotment of polytechnic seats.

It has been clarified that the details of the qualified students with regards to polytechnic admissions will be available on their official website on August 21 and the classes will commence on August 25.

While about 70,000 polytechnic seats are available in the state, 40,000 students attended web counselling and qualification documents verification, the official said.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday, August 18, the recently transferred senior IAS officer of the 2010 batch Nagarani said that according to the aspirations of the Chief Minister, reforms will be made in the technical education department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A high-level review was conducted by Nagarani with the officials regarding the admissions of Polytechnic. She took charge as the new director in the Commissionerate of Technical Education Department recently.

Updates on RTE admissions

With the implementation of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009, nearly 10,600 children studying first class at unaided schools will be benefited in Kurnool district in this educational calendar year and as much as Rs 21 crores of fee amount has been saved for the BPL students.

The district educational officer V Ranga Reddy said children can apply to get a chance at free education at all private management schools at 25 per cent of their school strength. Till 26 this month, they can apply and on August 30 the seat will be reserved with a lottery system for those who applied online.