On Wednesday, August 17, Maha Andolan was organised against the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the technical glitches faced by students while they attempted Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 exams had them worried.



The Maha Andolan was staged at Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 2 pm and received support from students, their parents and educators. The protest was organised by Pawan Bhadana, a student activist and National President of the Bharatiya Teachers Association and was also supported by the student group, All India Student's Union (AISU).



A press note released by the student activist read that more than 100 students participated in the protest and after ending the protest at 2 pm near Jantar Mantar, the lot submitted a representation to the Education Ministry along with proof of irregularities. Additionally, "Ministry officials assure us that they will take action on this within two days," the note added.



When EdexLive spoke to Pawan Bhadana, he shared that they will wait for two days and if there is no response from the government, then, based on the discussions with students, parents and educators, a nationwide candle march will be organised.



"The nationwide Candle March is most likely to happen on August 21 or 22," Pawan informed.



What if the government doesn't respond even then? Pawan said, they will organise a larger protest on the road across India. Especially in Kota, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru and so on where every aspirant will take to the streets seeking a re-exam for all the entrance exams: JEE, NEET and CUET.



To recollect, during the entrance exams JEE, NEET and CUET, aspirants faced several issues like server problems, technical glitches, late release of admit cards, clashing of exams, wrong response key, postponement, cancellation and so on.