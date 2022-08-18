The Karnataka High Court took up the matter of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 repeaters in the afternoon session, today, August 18.

The matter has been adjourned till Monday, August 22, in order to pursue the statement of objections and then make appropriate arguments.

This was informed by advocate Shathabish Shivanna, the counsel for one of the five petitions that were filed by the students. Referring to the statement of objections, Shathabish Shivanna, speaking to EdexLive, explains, "Last night, the Government of Karnataka issued an objection letter to us and a physical copy of the same was handed over to us at the court today (August 18). In order to examine the objection letter, Senior Counsel DR Ravishankar asked for the adjournment."

Additionally, the Court made a proposition to the state government asking if 75% of KCET marks and 25% of PUC marks for the repeaters students can be considered. This was in order to strike a balance between the freshers and the repeaters. It was clarified that this was only a suggestion, not the final order.

"If this proposition is not accepted by the students, then we will object it," said the statement from the advocate, who also added that two additional petitions were filed today.