A great opportunity is here for Engineering students! Osmania University (OU) has organised an Engineering Career Counseling event this Sunday, August 21. Engineering aspirants, who are seeking admission into the first year of Engineering courses, can attend the event with their parents for free.

The event will take place at the Assembly Hall in the Main building of University College of Engineering, Osmania University. It will start at 10 am. Interested students are advised to register for the event soon as the seats at the event venue are limited. Students have to register before 5 pm on August 20. Here is the link to the online registration form: https://forms.gle/axWDyhgqo4fhVmez6

This is what the event has in store!

Experts from the industry and academia will brief participants on career opportunities in several engineering courses. After this, an Open House interaction session will follow, in which students and parents can ask their questions and discuss with the experts.

The programme is aimed at guiding EAMCET candidates and their parents in choosing courses and colleges in the context of changing job market trends. Students who seek to join Engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this academic year are especially invited.

Who are the panelists?

Professor A Govardhan, Convenor, EAMCET 2022 & Rector, JUNTUH and Professor Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) are two of the dignitaries. They will be accompanied by senior HR managers from software and core companies, along with high-profile academicians and eminent Placement Officers from popular Engineering colleges from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Professor V Uma Maheshwar, Coordinator, Human Capital Development Centre, OU, who was a long-standing Placement Officer for the University College of Engineering, is the Convenor for this event. It is being organised by the Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), OU, in collaboration with University College of Engineering.