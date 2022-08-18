The fourth phase is underway of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 but the plight of students remains more or less the same.

As per National Testing Agency (NTA), 3.72 lakh candidates will appear for Phase Four and as per the schedule, Phase Four exams are to be held on August 17, 18, and 20. Today, August 18 is day two of the exam. Even though exam dates and days are changing what seems to remain the same is the issues students face.

The first issue is the postponement and cancellation of the exam at the eleventh hour. According to NTA's press note on Day One, August 17, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today (August 17) was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates."

In this regard, candidates took to Twitter stating even though they opted for the exam on August 30 due to a change in the test centre, their admit cards reflected that the exam was conducted on August 17. Additionally, few others claimed their centre was far away and they got their admit cards on the morning of the exam date, which made it impossible for them to appear for the exam.

What are students saying?

Listing his problems, a candidate from Sonipat, Haryana, Aman Sharma started by stating that he had opted to retain the earlier intimated cities and give the exam on August 30. He claims that NTA issued him the cities which were not even on his preference list. Further, as he has exams for two days, he stressed and said, "I cannot go four times on two different days to a centre four hours away."

Also, Aman added that his siblings, who had different exams on different days, suffered from either postponement or cancellation of the exam.

What about candidates who had exams today?

Omkar Ji Saini, a candidate whose exam is today, August 18 said that from the last two days his attempt to download admit card was not successful as the page lead to a consent page. It was this morning that he received his admit card only to see that his centre is 179 km far away from his home. In this context, he questioned, "How I can reach the centre in this short time?"

Similarly, another candidate Rishita Kashyap who hails from Sivasagar, Assam said initially, Sivasagar district was allotted as the test centre for both slots. Later, on the admit card, the exam test centre was Jorhat district. Following this, "I choose to give exam in the previously allocated city option," she added.

Although the NTA said the exam will be held after August 30, she claimed, "But today when I opened the website, I saw that my exam is today, in the morning shift. I have to travel 2 hour 30 minutes to reach the exam centre."

Frustrated, the candidate questioned, "If they (NTA) wanted to conduct the exam where ever they wanted to, then why were we provided with an option to retain the earlier allotted city? This is the epitome of irresponsive behaviour," she added.

When asked whether these candidates reached out to NTA regarding their concerns, few said they called and mailed them, but there was no response. While there were others who said that indeed, the NTA did respond to them.

What did NTA say?

On August 15, a candidate Sarthak Arora chose the option to retain the intimated centre and give the exam on August 30 in Bahjoi, Uttar Pradesh. He claims that today, the admit cards show Bareilly as the centre for exams on August 20 and 21. To get clarity on this, when Sarthak called NTA, it clarified that his exam will be held on August 30, he said.

Additionally, another candidate Kirpesh Kumar Mishra told EdexLive that even though he chose the option to give the exam after August 30, his admit card showed the exam date as August 17. Worried, Kirpesh called and mailed NTA regarding this but to no avail.

Later, when the Delhi candidate checked the admit card this morning, Kirpesh informed EdexLive that the exam date was changed to August 30. Guessing that the NTA must have updated it, he said, "I guess it was all a technical glitch."

There is another candidate who is clueless about when exactly will she give her CUET exam. Initially, Jagriti Sharma's slot 1 was scheduled for August 4 but she chose to give it after August 10 due to a change in the exam centre. Jagriti, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, claims that on the new admit card, August 4 was given as the exam date. Moreover, she told EdexLive that her second slot "is shifted to 23 by NTA itself without any consent." When she tried reaching out to NTA, she said there was no response.