The results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2022 will be announced today. As per an official announcement by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the results will be declared at 4 pm on August 17.

Candidates who have appeared for these exams can check their results and download their score cards from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the result link when it is made available on the home page

3. Enter the required details, like the hall ticket number and date of birth

4. The result will appear on the screen

5. Check and download as required for future references

Candidates are advised not to be worried if they are unable to check their results immediately, as because of heavy traffic the website might respond slowly. Students need to wait, refresh the page and try again.

Candidates are informed that the counseling process for the LAWCET and PGLCET exams will be conducted soon after the declaration of the results. However, the counselling schedule has not been released yet.