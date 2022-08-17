Now, students in Tamil Nadu will receive a special push to develop a reading habit. State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated a library app as an initiative to encourage students to develop a reading habit at the Government Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School in Tiruchy.

According to a report by TNIE, the app allows students to upload and view queries related to the books that they read. Students will be divided into groups, which will be based on their reading abilities and they will be provided with a book every week from the library. The students are required to critically analyse the book once they finish reading it. The analysis can either be in the form of a written review, through drawings related to the books or other creative modes that students can think of.

This submitted work will help select students to participate in a district-wide event and then a state-wide event. According to the plan, three students will be selected from each district and a total of 114 students will be taken to the Chennai Anna Centenary Library for a workshop that involves meeting with noted writers and academicians, stated TNIE.

Competitions will also be conducted during the workshop and the winners will be taken on a 'Knowledge Trip', which will provide them with an opportunity to visit some top libraries across the globe.

Speaking at the launch, TN Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that students can enhance their creativity by reading books. "Students should learn that books are not merely exam materials, but should be treated as an essential tool to open up the unknown world," he added. He went on to say that he believed books to have the power of counselling and that reading can benefit students in a lot of ways.

Tiruchy District M Pradeep Kumar, who spoke at the event, said that a book he read during his school days changed his perspective on reading completely and he was still following the habit of reading books. School Education Secretary K Nanthakumar was also present at the event.