The Chancellor of all Tamil Nadu-run universities and Governor RN Ravi, on Wednesday, August 17, appointed Vice-Chancellors to three government universities.

T Arumugam is the new Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University; G Ravi is the Vice-Chancellor for Alagappa University and N Chandrasekar is the Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar varsities, a Raj Bhavan release said, as stated in a report by PTI.

All three new Vice-Chancellors have decades of experience in teaching, research and administration. They have had a distinguished career and even received numerous awards.

The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office by the appointees.

It may be recalled that on April 25, Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a bill empowering the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the state. This was in an apparent bid to clip the wings of the Governor on the matter.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy had tabled the bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws to allow the state government to appoint VCs to the varsities.

The BJP had opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK, taking exception to a remark on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai, staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill.