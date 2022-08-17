Amrita School of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, under Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV), is inviting applications for MTech, MSc and MSc-MTech-MS dual degree programmes, jointly offered with the University of Arizona, USA.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the last date for application is August 25. While there is no entrance examination, the admissions will be based on online interviews.

The programme will allow students the opportunity to study at the University of Arizona in the United States for up to one year, at a reduced fee. Since it is being offered under the dual degree mode, the students who complete the programme will receive a degree from AVV as well as the University of Arizona, which is a public university in the US.

The MTech and MSc programmes have been included under the dual degree mode and the courses being offered under the programme include Nanobiotechnology, Molecular Medicine, Nanoelectronics and Nanoengineering

This is a breakdown of the combinations of programmes being offered:

AVV-University of Arizona Dual MSc-MS Degree Programmes (Two years or four semesters duration):

MSc (Nanobiotechnology) + MS (Cellular and Molecular Medicine)

MSc (Molecular Medicine) + MS (Cellular and Molecular Medicine)

MTech (Nanobiotechnology) + MS (Cellular and Molecular Medicine)

MTech (Molecular Medicine) + MS (Cellular and Molecular Medicine)

Apply online at aoap.amrita.edu. The classes will start in September. For more details visit www.amrita.edu/nano

