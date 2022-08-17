The fourth phase of Central University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 has begun with over 3.6 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.



CUET is being attempted by all those candidates who want to pursue their UG in central universities.



The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam centre, officials said, as stated in PTI.



As per the plan, initially, all phases of CUET UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.



Later, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, made the announcement that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.



But now, the schedule has been postponed further and as a result, the exam has split into six phases.



"The exam for over 11,000 candidates, out of 3.72 lakh candidates, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had announced.



During the second phase of CUET, technical and administrative glitches marred the experience for several students prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.



Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".



The exam in the second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.