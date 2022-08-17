The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET UG) began today, August 17, and technical glitches continued to haunt the exam as many students claimed that the exam was cancelled at their respective centres.



These are the centres at which students claimed that they were asked to go back because of technical glitches and server problems:

- Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, Delhi

- Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone

- Aakash International Senior Secondary School Nangloi, Delhi

- Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Pitampura



The University Grants Commission (UGC) made it clear that all those candidates who were affected will get a shot at a retest.



"At few centres, there was server problem. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest," UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.



A few students also claimed that their exam began at least two hours late than the time it was scheduled to begin.



Devyani, who had travelled to Pitampura for her CUET exam, said, "We waited for two hours for the exam to begin in the first shift. Some of the students were also sent back citing technical glitches."



Another student who did not wish to be identified said, "It is a total mess. Fourth phase is being conducted and the exam cancellations are still going on. Such an experiment with our careers and academic lives."



The fourth phase began with over 3.6 lakh candidates scheduled to appear in the exam.



The CUET is undertaken by those who aspire for UG admissions in central universities of India.



The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said.



According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.



The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.



"The exam for over 11,000 candidates, out of 3.72 lakh candidates, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC chairman Kumar had announced.



The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.



Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".



The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.