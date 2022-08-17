The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Common Universities Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG 2022) Phase 5 today, August 17. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Phase 5 exam can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in after they are released.

The NTA has not declared any particular time for the release of the hall tickets, but they are likely to be out by the evening. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Once released, candidates require their application number and date of birth to access the admit cards. Students are advised to check their name, photo and personal details printed on the admit card very carefully and, if any discrepancies are found, they must contact the NTA and get the errors rectified.

It may be noted that some students, who were originally scheduled to appear for CUET-UG 2022 Phase 3 on August 7, 8 and 10, were rescheduled to take the exam in the fifth phase. This has been already informed to the candidates via their registered phone numbers and email IDs, as per an official notification by NTA.

The Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be held on August 21 and will continue till August 23. The list of cities in which the exam is being conducted has already been released by the NTA.