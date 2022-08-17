At a government school in Malappuram, Kerala, a child allegedly dressed as VD Savarkar for an Independence Day programme and this has sparked a row. Many youth organisations are raising their voice in protest.



Youth Congress and the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), organised protest marches towards the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Keezhooparamba on Tuesday, August 16, seeking action against those who dressed the child as Savarkar for the programme, as stated in a report by PTI.



News channels aired blurred photographs of the programme that showed children dressed as freedom fighters including Savarkar participating in the Independence programme. And one child, who was dressed as one of the freedom fighters, had the name Savarkar written on him.



Controversy erupted when its photo was circulated on social media. Local media reports said that the photo was taken from the green room.



However, sensing that it would create controversy, the name board of Savarkar was removed before the procession.



The school authorities have not reacted to the controversy.