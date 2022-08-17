A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged citizens to participate in the ongoing feedback survey for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), Andhra University (AU), in collaboration with the Central Tribal University and NCERT, organised a workshop on NCF.

The workshop was organised at the Chemistry department of AU. Pradhan had taken to Twitter on August 16 to ask people to participate in the Citizen Survey for the NCF. He added that the NCF was in line with the National Education Policy, and its goal was to develop a "vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic" curriculum in order to integrate "cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from a colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generation."

The Citizen Survey involved 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which dig deeper into what people want from the curriculum. For example, it enquires about the best ways to make classroom learning enjoyable and the major issues that must be addressed by the NCF, reported The Indian Express.

At the workshop at Andhra University, the Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor TV Kattimani advised strengthening primary education and providing society-centred education for the students. NCERT Mysore Principal Y Srikanth expressed that improving the quality of education is very important. He said that vocational education is necessary for every student and multidisciplinary approaches should be implemented from the school level, according to a report by TNIE.

AU's Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy opined that high priority should be given to skills and discipline at the school level in order to enrich students with skills. He added that students should find joy in the process of learning, instead of worrying about marks.

Vidya Bharati National President D Ramakrishna Rao said that their aim is to provide quality education to all students by 2030 and to develop the skills of 1.5 crore teachers in the country. AU Registrar V Krishnamohan, former VCs P George Victor, G Nageswara Rao, R Sudarshan Rao, K Ranji and others also participated in the programme.