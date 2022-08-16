The Government of Telangana will be reallocating as many as 150 medical students of TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru, to other government or private colleges today, August 16. It was only last week that an order regarding the same was received.

Speaking to media persons, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the new seats would be allocated on the basis of merit. "Instructions have been given to Vice-Chancellor and Director of Medical Education in this regard," the Minister said. "Counselling for the students of other two colleges will be done as and when the State receives orders," he further said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Telangana High Court had issued an order last month, on July 11, directing the Government of Telangana to reallocate students from the three medical colleges — TRR, MNR and Mahaveer College — as the student's admission to the colleges was cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The government was directed to reallocate students within four weeks.

The students and their parents were anxious as there was no response from the government even after three weeks. There have been protests as well regarding the same.

The decision that students of TRR will be reallocated comes as a relief to many students.