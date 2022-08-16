The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase III results will be declared today, August 16, by the Council of Architecture (COA), which conducts the exam. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website nata.in.

The score cards will be available for the candidates to download after the results are declared. Candidates who appeared for the NATA third test can check their results by following the steps below:

1. Open the official NATA website, which is nata.in

2. On the home page, click on the result link for the third test available on the right side of the page

3. Log in by entering the required details

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future references

Here’s something important to note: As per the official NATA brochure, if a candidate has appeared for the test two times, the best of the two scores will be considered for the final score cards. And if a candidate has appeared for all three tests, the average of the best two scores will be considered.

The NATA 2022 Phase III exam was held on August 7. As per the official press release, the exam was held across 137 centres in India, and in seven cities outside India, across 131 centres. A total of 9,499 candidates had registered for the First Shift of the NATA Third Test, out of which, 6,290 candidates appeared for it. And a total of 8,482 candidates had registered for the Second Shift, out of which, 6,237 appeared for the test.