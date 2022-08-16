The Maha Andolan against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the technical glitches faced by the students during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi tomorrow, August 17, after permission was granted for the same.

Thousands of students have been flooding Twitter with the hashtag #ChaloJantarMantar in an attempt to rally protests against the NTA. The students are now demanding that the NTA conduct an extra attempt for all three exams this year, due to the fact that technical and administrative glitches caused the last-minute changes in the schedule for the students, leading to many of them missing the exams in the process.

The protest is allegedly being organised by student activist Pawan Bhadana. Meanwhile, the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar has said that the issues during the CUET this year were not "setbacks" but "lessons", and added that the UGC's proposal to merge the NEET and JEE with the CUET will not be fazed by these issues.

While the Chairman added that time is required to formulate the plans for the merger, the move will come to the aid of students, preventing them from writing multiple entrance exams.