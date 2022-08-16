Two new undergraduate Science programmes have been introduced by Bharathiar University, namely, BSc (Blended) Physics and BSc (Blended) Chemistry from this year onwards. This is being done in association with the University of Melbourne Australia.

"Now, the university has invited applications for admission to these courses. Based on this, students who have passed Class XII with the Physics, Chemistry and Math subjects can apply via the university website www.b-u.ac.in by September 5, 2022," said a top officer from the university, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"The programme offers a content-rich and internationally recognised Bachelor's degree in Science that clearly emphasises teaching objectives and learning outcomes. The course integrates the four major disciplines of Science (Math, Physics, Chemistry and Biology) into a common curriculum for all students for two years, and the main subject (Chemistry or Physics) is taught in the third year. The degree will be awarded by the university and a quality assurance certificate will be provided by the University of Melbourne, Australia. Students who choose Physics will receive a degree in BSc (Blended) Physics and students who choose Chemistry will receive a degree in BSc (Blended) Chemistry," he explained.

"This programme will be conducted via self-supportive mode at Bharathiar university and professors of Bharathiar University will be handling the classes. Professors of Melbourne university will deliver the invited lecturer virtually in the specified areas," he said.

According to sources, the application fee is Rs 500 for the General Category and others and the application fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST students. The semester fee tuition fee is Rs 25,000. For more details, students can contact 0422-2428160.