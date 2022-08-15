It is the demand of the students that, unlike last academic year, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) needs to commence the process for admission to its diploma courses for the academic year 2022-23 soon.

G Ashok, a student from Coimbatore, shared with The New Indian Express, "TNAU began its undergraduate and postgraduate admission process for the current academic year. But it has not made any announcement regarding the diploma courses admission process so far. Like me, many students are waiting for diploma admission."

"If TNAU will delay starting the admission, regular classes for students may get affected in the academic year. Especially, faculties will try to complete the lessons quickly citing time shortages. To avoid this, we request the university to start the admission early," Ashok urged.

Kalvi Memapattu Kottamaipu Coordinator Su Moorthy shared with TNIE, "Due to the COVID-19 issues and 10.5% reservation for Vanniyar community issue, TNAU counselling for 2021-2022 academic year was held in April 2022. Especially, classes for students who have joined diploma courses started only last month."

"There was a huge delay. So, teachers have been forced to complete the syllabus in a short time as TNAU has to conduct the admission for the 2022-23 academic year. To avoid such a situation, TNAU should start the diploma admission process earlier," he said.

"Now students who joined in undergraduate and diploma programmes in last academic year, are struggling to understand the lessons as the faculties teach lessons quickly with the aim of completing portions quickly. If TNAU delays admission like last year, students who will join in diploma courses will face the same issue. This time, TNAU should have started diploma admission along with the undergraduate admission," he opined.

As per sources, TNAU's seven constituent colleges and ten affiliated private colleges are offering undergraduate diploma programmes in Agriculture and Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering programmes to students and, there are 1,400 seats in these colleges.

When asked about it, TNAU Dean (Agriculture) N Venkatesa Palanichamy told TNIE, "Classes for first-year diploma courses began from July 6 due to admission delay. Usually, diploma admission will begin in August every year. We have planned to start the diploma admission process from September first week and notification will be released soon."