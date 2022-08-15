From Tiranga Pulao to Tiranga Yatra, students of this country have been really busy the past week, dialling up the patriotic fervour, just in time for today, August 15, India's Independence Day. Har Ghar Tiranga has been the much-needed catalyst that has made students more curious about India's freedom struggles and the bravehearts who fought for it.

Hence, August 15, 2022 is seriously different for them. Because it is not just about hoisting the flag or reciting the National Anthem. It's about looking up at the Tricolour as it rises up in the sky and dreaming their own dreams or rising up in life. Because when a youngster dreams and works towards fulfilling those dreams, India dreams and turns those dreams into reality.

Here's what students have line up for the celebrations:



My brain, body and soul feel ignited when I see those three ordinary colours, coming together extraordinarily.

In commemoration of the freedom we have today, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been initiated and we salute it as an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.

The students of our school took out a rally. The aim was not only to express their love and patriotism for the country but also to enlighten the people about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. A special SST week was observed in the school the topic of which was My India - My Pride.

Different activities were observed last week ranging from role plays to displaying India's cultural, religion, culinary, geographical and linguistic diversity on a huge map of India.



On August 14, there was a Tiranga Yatra in our society in which school students, ladies and residents participated actively by enlightening people about the campaign followed by an essay-writing competition to encourage the youth.

Today, the flag will be hosted by the personalities who have significantly contributed to the social well-being of our society followed by cultural programmes by the children of the society.

The sole objective of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to inculcate a sense of patriotism and respect for the National Flag in the minds of the Indian people. It is the duty of all Indians to join the campaign run by the government and cooperate in making this campaign a success.

Jagriti Goswami, Class IX, Modern Vidya Niketan, Faridabad





Thousands laid down their lives so that our country could breathe free. This day, August 15 has forever been a day of pride for every Indian. However, for the past two years, all the children have missed Independence Day celebration at school due to the pandemic. Since things are now normal, we were back to the old norm of hoisting the Tricolour.

We proudly celebrated the 75th year of India's independence with high patriotic spirits. There was a grand celebration of India's freedom in my school as well as in my society. Tricolour festoons and balloons adorned the entire school campus. The Independence Day programme commenced with the hoisting of our National Flag which was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem.

It is an honour to sing the National Anthem and my heart beats out of my chest. Back at home, my mother made 'Tiranga pulao' with saffron and mint chutney. Dressed all in white and carrying saffron dupattas, we also went down for flag hoisting in our society.

Khushi Jain, Class IX, Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata





Our college hoisted the flag, and there were speeches on Independence Day. There was a moot-court competition on the theme of freedom too. Faculty members also encouraged us to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga.

But more than the people of our age group, the younger generation has been celebrating it with fervour. My cousin who studies in Class III at Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School was very enthusiastic about the programmes held in his school. He even came home and asked about what the colours in the Indian flag meant, was curious about the freedom struggle, and asked how India got its freedom and also about the freedom fighters.



Swayam Samarth, KIIT School of Law, Bhubaneswar, Odisha





There was a march-past, and speeches were given as a part of the celebrations. Our college also collaborated with other colleges and hosted quiz contests, street plays and other programmes.

This year, there has been definitely more excitement in the air for everyone. Earlier, we only celebrated on August 15, and the festivities were limited. But now the celebrations started about a week ago. And it was really nice to see flags hoisted from houses and shops everywhere.



C Neethika Reddy, St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad, Telangana





Our school distributed flags among the students. The teachers told us about the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, explained to us the importance of the freedom struggle, and also encouraged us to hoist the flags at home. The school will celebrate flag hoisting today.

This campaign brings awareness about Independence Day and the struggle that got us here. We are excited to know more about our history and culture. The campaign is very symbolic in nature.



Manish M, Montfort School, Trichy, Tamil Nadu





They said that the sun would never set on the British empire, but it was India, a nation of glorious history, magnificent culture and incredible diversity that showed them dusk.



This glorious land has given us people throughout the years freedom, rights and justice.



Now, this great nation is reaching the 75th year of its independence and it’s time for us to start thinking about what we can do for it. Yes, it’s important to honour it by pridefully displaying our flag at every home, shop and so on with nationalism, but we must also try to remember to develop our nation according to the vision of those who won us this freedom and also think about how to contribute to its growth.

This year as citizens of this Republic we must strive to be a part of the change.

Sai Sharan Ballapuram, Class IX, Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad