The norm on August 15 was to attend the flag hoisting ceremony at school and then just observe a holiday. But the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign this year has infused Independence Day with so much excitement that if you were to ask the students, "How's the josh?" You would definitely hear a resounding, "High, sir" in return.

Educational institutes, schools, colleges and more, have lined up exciting activities for the students and are ensuring that this day is a tribute to the Tricolour and the people who fought to keep it flying high on Indian soil. So, how has the past week been and what are the big plans they have for today, August 15? We find out:



We celebrated it in a big way. We conducted a camp for NCC cadets residing on the campus from August 9 and it will go on till 16. We held a parade, followed by cultural programmes.



Through campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga, the students will understand the importance of freedom, how we earned it and why we celebrate Independence Day. There are many unsung heroes about whom the students are learning, and with that, they would be able to rekindle the patriotism that has always been within them.



My only concern is after the festivities are over, the flags should not be discarded in the dumpsters. The flags should be preserved and respected.



Professor Vijjulatha Manga, Principal, University College for Women, Koti, Telangana





Our school organised a drawing competition on the theme of patriotism. A rangoli programme, quiz contest and speeches have also been planned for August 15. The school has provided the platform, but the students have eagerly participated from their side.



From having the Indian flag as their display picture to hoisting flags at home, the students have tried their level best to join in the Har Ghar Tiranga. Even the junior classes have excitedly participated.



Earlier, the teachers had to motivate the students. But this time, they were all self-aware and eager to participate. The campaign is definitely being very well celebrated in the cities, but it is heartening to see the students of a small tribal belt also enthusiastically celebrating it.



Suman Jana, Teacher, Modern School, Mayurbhanj, Odisha





We hoisted the flag and celebrated. With Har Ghar Tiranga, the students have tried to understand how India attained freedom and its importance. They were filled with patriotism. And of course, this campaign has made them more curious about the freedom struggle and freedom fighters.



Kata Sleevaraj, Principal, Model School, Turkapally, Telangana





Programmes like flag hoisting, wall-painting and speeches on the freedom struggle were arranged in the college. There are more programmes planned for August 15.



Students always knew about the struggle and freedom fighters. They were taught about it during history classes. But as they grow up, students somewhere forget its importance. Campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga are a way to remind them of it. And this year, students have been enthusiastically taking part.



Sreelakshmi NR, Faulty, Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, Kerala





We had separate programmes arranged for junior and senior classes. For example, there was a flag-making competition for junior classes, and we had asked the seniors to inquire about freedom fighters and write how they feel about them.



Students were curious to understand more about the Indian Independence, and there were conversations on what 75 years of independence means. The campaign is a very nice way of making this important.



It is a nice initiative and brings out the ownership and pride with regard to the Indian flag in every individual.



Prabha Dixit, Principal, Akshar Arbol International School, Chennai





Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga across the nation reflecting the sanctity and sacrifices, significance, uniqueness and the historical evaluation of the National Flag.



The message of the National Flag is extensively popularised among Higher Educational Institutions and jail inmates with an intention to foster the spirit of personal connection with the National Flag. IGNOU is organising flag rallies and giving wide publicity through its own digital, social and mass media platforms



Dr K Ramesh, Regional Director, IGNOU, Hyderabad





In our school, we started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign very enthusiastically and with grandeur. Each and every student is participating with great dedication. Our staff members are educating children about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.



Earlier only officials and heads of all institutions hoisted the Indian National Flag but according to new rules, everyone can host the flag. This year, children and their parents want to hoist the flag at their house.



To bring national integrity, this movement will help a lot.



We also conducted cultural programmes, and sports and games on this occasion.



Ch Showry, Headmaster, Government Primary School in Old Nallagutta, Secunderabad