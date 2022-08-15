The Karnataka government has announced that funds worth Rs 9 crore will be released to develop government schools in Kodagu in the Madikeri district. Education Minister BC Nagesh made the announcement after the flag hoisting ceremony during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madikeri Fort on Monday, August 15, reported TNIE.

Speaking at the event, Nagesh, who is also the District Minister-in-charge of Kodagu said, "As part of the 'Amrut-Shaala Saulabya' project, the six primary and higher primary government schools in the district that have completed their centenary celebrations will be renovated with better facilities. With an aim to provide better health facilities, the Murnad Primary Health Care centre will be upgraded to a community hospital."

He confirmed that the district has achieved an overall target of 77% in distributing Ayush health cards and stands first in the state for its achievement. "A Rs 100 crore project of upgrading District Health Hospital is ongoing. About 89,157 families have benefitted from the 'Jal Jeevan' project and Rs 8.81 crore funds have been distributed to 44,025 farmers in the district under the 'Kisan Samman' scheme," he revealed.

Highlighting other projects enacted in the district, he confirmed that a total of 394 houses in the district have suffered damage due to incessant rainfall in the months of July and August. "Compensations are being released. Steps will be taken to hand over relief funds for crop damages in the district, under SDRF and NDRF schemes," he added.

The Minister recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the contribution of Kodagu to the freedom struggle was remembered. Achievers in various fields were felicitated during the ceremony. DC Dr BC Sateesha, SP MA Aiyappa, MLA Appachu Ranjan and MLA KG Bopaiah were among the dignitaries present at the event.