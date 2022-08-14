The re-registration date for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July session has been extended till August 25, 2022. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination can apply for it through the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU earlier had earlier set the last date to apply as July 31, 2022, but it was later extended till August 12, 2022. While registering for the courses offered by the University, candidates will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. This registration fee will be non-refundable and mandatory along with the programme fee that has to be paid for the first semester/year at the time of admission.

Candidates who have not yet registered can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

1. Log on to the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in

2. Enter the login credentials and click on submit

3. Fill in the application form with your personal details

4. Candidates will also be required to upload the necessary documents

5. Make the payment of application fees and submit the application

6. Once this process is done, download the confirmation page and save it for your future reference