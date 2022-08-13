The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) were released on Friday, August 12, and Andhra Pradesh students bagged the top honours in the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream.



The percentage of attendance was 91.07 per cent for the Engineering stream and 85.28 per cent for AM. As many as 80.41 per cent of the candidates qualified in Engineering and 88.34 per cent in AM, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



More boys than girls applied and qualified for the Engineering exam. From the 95,765 applications, 75,842 boys qualified. Similarly, more than 50 thousand girls qualified while 61,095 of them had applied.



Students and the laurels they brought

It may be noted that it was the boys who secured the top ten ranks in the Engineering stream, just two girls, namely, Nakka Sai Deepika and Palli Jalajakshi from Andhra Pradesh, secured the second and the fourth rank, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



But when it comes to the Agriculture and Medical stream, the girls outshone the boys.



In both Engineering and medical streams, seven of the top 10 ranks were bagged by students of Andhra Pradesh. As many as 1,97,320 candidates (83.10%) qualified in both the Engineering and Agriculture and Medical streams, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



In the Medical stream, the ranks are as follows:



- First rank: Juturi Neha from Tenali, Guntur district

- Second rank: Vantaku Rohit of Kotapadu, Visakhapatnam district

- Third rank: Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy from Komerapudi



Guntupalli Sriram, also from Guntur; Muvva Niveditha from Vijayawada; Mitnala Shiva Tejaswini from Kallur, Kurnool district and Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy of Pedakurapadu in Guntur bagged the fifth, sixth, seventh and tenth ranks, respectively.



When it comes to the Engineering stream, the ranks were as follows:



- First rank: Pollu Lakshmisai Lohith Reddy from Telangana

- Second rank: Nakka Sai Deepthika from Khandyam, Srikakulam



- Third rank: Polisetty Karthikeya from Khazipeta, Guntur



- Fourth rank: Palli Jalajakshi from Kakarapalli, Srikakulam



- Fifth rank: Menda Hima Vamsi from Balaga



- Sixth rank: Gandu Hari Deep from Amalapuram in East Godavari



- Seventh rank: Dayyala John Joseph from Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam



- Eight rank: Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Guntur



Karthikeyan, Jalajakshi, Hima Vamsi, John Joseph Ravi Kishore had secured top ranks in JEE Mains as well.



The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.